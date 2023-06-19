Carrollton man found guilty of molesting two children

article

A jury has found a 19-year-old Carrollton man guilty of multiple counts of child molestation and sexual battery.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office say they began their investigation on Oct. 26, 2021 after the Georgia Department of Children and Family Services sent them a referral.

According to investigators, one of the two underage victims disclosed the sexual abuse to their elementary school counselor. The victims were 11 and 12 at the time.

Investigators spoke to both the boy and girl, who told them that Brantley had abused them. The Carrollton man was arrested on Dec. 17, 2021 and remained in custody until his trial.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Brantley had repeatedly molested his victims for months beginning in August 2021. Investigators say the abuse usually happened in the early morning when the children went to Brantley's house to wait for the school bus while their father was at work.

Both victims testified at the trial speaking about how they had to endure abuse "any time Brantley had a chance to catch them alone," officials said.

A jury found Brantley guilty of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

He'll face a judge to be sentenced in July.