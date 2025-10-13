Carrollton man charged in child assault after peeping incidents

The Brief Carrollton police arrested 25-year-old Bernard McMorris for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording the attack. Investigators found child pornography on McMorris’s phone and suspect he may have multiple victims. Police are reviewing evidence from at least six apartment complexes tied to his peeping and break-in cases.



A Carrollton man accused of molesting a child is now behind bars as police investigate what they describe as a series of escalating crimes that began as peeping tom incidents.

What we know:

Carrollton police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Bernard McMorris of Ellenwood. Investigators said McMorris was recently evicted from one of the apartment complexes where several of the crimes occurred. One incident allegedly took place at Carrollton Crossing Apartments, where police said McMorris broke through a window, fondled a 9-year-old girl, and videotaped the assault.

The next day, police said he broke into another apartment and stole a 3-year-old’s toy. Doorbell video from a different complex reportedly showed him peering through blinds, and investigators are now reviewing other possible incidents across the city.

What they're saying:

Detectives said McMorris has been cooperating with investigators, and multiple detectives are working to identify other potential victims. "We are working to try to identify those victims because we gotta figure out where those videos were made at and go make contact with all the different victims," Lt. Blake Hitchcock with the Carrollton Police Department said.

Police said McMorris was apprehended in Ellenwood after they connected him to several crimes in Carrollton. He was living in an abandoned area and sometimes sleeping in a car following his eviction. Authorities said they have obtained warrants to search his phone and found violent child pornography that appeared to be downloaded, not recorded by him.

What's next:

McMorris is being held without bond at the Carroll County Jail and has already appeared in court. Investigators said additional charges are likely as they continue reviewing evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Carrollton police.