Multiple fatalities confirmed in wreck at major highway intersection in Carroll County

All lanes on U.S. Highway 27 at Georgia Highway 5 in Roopville have been shut down in both directions due to a crash at the intersection Monday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed multiple people died in the wreck, but could not offer further details.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told FOX 5 the Georgia State Patrol was investigating the incident.

