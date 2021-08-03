Carroll County substitute teacher, boyfriend facing child molestation charges

article

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday a Mt. Zion Elementary School substitute teacher took "explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself" in a classroom with students present. Her boyfriend allegedly encouraged her with the knowledge that students could be exposed.

Deputies said arrested 30-year-old Amelia Ressler after investigating allegations of misconduct brought by Mt. Zion Elementary School staff. Deputies said 32-year-old Brent Matthew Vadovsky was arrested by law enforcement Ohio has been moved to Carroll County. Both face 19 charges of child molestation.

Vadovsky also faces violation of probation charges.

School staff notified the sheriff's office on Feb. 5.

Investigators learned of Vadovsky's involvement after Ressler's arrest.

Both are currently being held in Carroll County Jail.

"The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the strong relationship we have with the Carroll County School System, and we have continued to work very closely with their board and staff along with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure those involved are held accountable in this case," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

