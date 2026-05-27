Carroll County man gets life in prison for violent home invasion

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The Brief A man will spend the rest of his days behind bars following a violent Carroll County assault. A judge handed down the maximum penalty after a jury found the man guilty of entering a home he was legally banned from visiting. The original investigation revealed that the attacker beat an innocent guest inside the house multiple times using a baseball bat.



A Carroll County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for a violent 2021 attack.

District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour announced the final verdict Tuesday.

Carroll County conviction details

What we know:

A local jury found Tylandas Roderique Thompson guilty of first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first-degree burglary and aggravated stalking. Honorable Judge John Simpson presided over the criminal trial and ordered the life sentence.

The original confrontation took place on Sept. 24, 2021. The district attorney's office said Thompson broke a temporary protective order when he forced his way into a home he was forbidden to enter.

Villa Rica police investigation

By the numbers:

Thompson carried a baseball bat into the home and used it to strike a guest in the head several times. The victim suffered severe injuries from the blunt-force trauma and required emergency transportation to a local hospital.

Sgt. William Walton spearheaded the investigation for the Villa Rica Police Department. Law enforcement officials collected enough physical evidence from the scene to secure a total of five criminal convictions at trial.

West Georgia judicial response

What they're saying:

Prosecutors commended local police officers for their thorough work during the initial response and follow-up investigation. "This type of dangerous and reckless behavior is unacceptable in our community," the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said in an official statement.

The state agency added that its legal team remains fully committed to protecting local citizens and securing justice for victims of violent crime.

Remaining trial elements

What we don't know:

State records do not reveal if Thompson intends to file an appeal against his life sentence. Officials also did not release the current medical status or the identity of the guest who survived the baseball bat beating.