At least one injured in deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County

Authorities say at least one person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County on Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 4:45 p.m. just off Highway 85 near Bar J Road to a disturbance call.

A spokesperson for the county tells FOX 5 there was a dispute between neighbors which escalated into gunfire. At some point, at least one deputy opened fire after responding.

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023. (Carroll County)

Officials say all the deputies is OK, but the suspect is "down." Officials could not immediately elaborate on their conditions.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The names of those involved have not been releaed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of force.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.