Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

At least one injured in deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:12PM
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023. article

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023. (Carroll County)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say at least one person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County on Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 4:45 p.m. just off Highway 85 near Bar J Road to a disturbance call.

A spokesperson for the county tells FOX 5 there was a dispute between neighbors which escalated into gunfire. At some point, at least one deputy opened fire after responding.

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023.

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023. (Carroll County)

Officials say all the deputies is OK, but the suspect is "down." Officials could not immediately elaborate on their conditions.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023.

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County of Highway 78 on March 15, 2023. (Carroll County)

The names of those involved have not been releaed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of force.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.