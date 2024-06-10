Atlanta police searching for missing man with traumatic brain injury

article

Atlanta police are asking for help finding a man with a traumatic brain injury who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 33-year-old Carrington JaDuan Taylor.

Officials say Taylor was last seen on Sunday at around 5 p.m. on Alen Temple Court.

The missing man has a traumatic brain injury that causes memory loss, police say.

Taylor is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black dreadlocks, and a tattoo on his back that says "JaDaun."

He's believed to have been wearing a light blue shirt, white shorts, and gray and white Jordan tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Taylor could be, call the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 658-6666.