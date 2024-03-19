Grand jury indicts ex-Georgia high school football coach for girlfriend's murder

article

A Maryland grand jury has indicted a former Georgia high school football coach accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Court records from Prince George's County show 43-year-old Carl Dennis Kearney Jr. was indicted on charges of murder and the unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

On the morning of Feb. 17, police say Kearney walked into the Division V Clinton police station and confessed to strangling his girlfriend during an argument inside a home in the 800 block of St. James Court.

He told officials he tried slapping her in the face to "bring her back" before he fled the scene.

Officers performed a welfare check and found 38-year-old Patrina Best of Accokeek, Maryland, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Kearney was charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

Friends say Best was a graduate of Georgia Southern University. Condolences poured in for her and her family online after news of the incident broke.

Kearney was born and raised in Griffin and attended Griffin High School. He also attended and played for Georgia Southern University before he was signed by the New York Jets in 2004 as a wide receiver. He played in the preseason for the Jets in 2004 and 2005 but did not play in any regular season games, according to team records.

He had been employed as the head coach of the Spalding High School varsity football team.

Kearney's next court date is scheduled for April 12.

Spalding High School shocked by Coach Carl Kenney's arrest

The Spalding High community was in shock after learning of Coach Kearney's arrest.

Parents and students immediately reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta, many saying they looked up to him as a father figure.

"Hurt. Shocked. It was like disbelief because I didn't want to believe that what they was saying was true," said Lariquia McCord whose son was a former player on Kearney's varsity team. "It hits hard. It takes your breath."

McCord said Kearney was often there for her son.

"He was more like a father figure for him," she said. "A lot of times he encouraged him when he was really, really low."

Carl Kearney, Jr.

Camri Johnson, a former student manager for the football team, reached out to FOX 5 describing the strides the team made under Kearney's leadership.

"He came to Spalding High School my sophomore year and pretty much turned this program around," Johnson said.

McCord told FOX 5 that despite the allegations, she still sees Kearney as a "standup guy for even turning himself in because he's still teaching the guys to be men and accountable for their actions."

