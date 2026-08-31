Caregiver killed outside DeKalb home, suspect caught in Florida

article

The Brief A 38-year-old man faces a murder charge after a woman caring for her father was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County home. Authorities said Neico Lane is awaiting extradition following the Friday morning shooting of Tanjaka Elder. Relatives described Elder as a "ray of light" while struggling to figure out how to handle care for her father.



A 38-year-old man is awaiting extradition to Georgia after a woman who was a caregiver for her father was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County home Friday morning.

What we know:

Florida State Patrol troopers arrested 38-year-old Neico Lane, who is now awaiting extradition to face a murder charge in DeKalb County, according to police.

Investigators said Lane shot 51-year-old Tanjaka Elder outside a home on West Starmount Way on Friday morning.

Elder was the primary caregiver for her father.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman described as 'ray of light' killed outside DeKalb home

Her family is currently trying to figure out how to coordinate his care while mourning her death.

Reginald Moreland, Elder's cousin, described her as a "ray of light."

What we don't know:

Elder's relatives told FOX 5 Atlanta they have no idea what led to her being killed.

Authorities have not released details on a motive or disclosed whether Lane and Elder knew each other.