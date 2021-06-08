Car stolen from Stone Mountain dealership after man never returns from test drive

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man who investigators say stole a vehicle off the dealership parking lot during test driving late last month.

A man arrived at the dealership on May 27 near Stone Mountain Highway requesting to test drive a vehicle, Gwinnett County Police Department said. Investigators said he agreed to test drive the car up the street, but never returned.

The police report stated the man was given the keys to a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria with no registration tag.

Gwinnett County police say this car was taken during a test drive on May 27, 2021. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police described the man as having dreadlocks, between 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall, heavyset with a gap between his front teeth.

Investigators released photos of the car and a still from the car dealership's surveillance video on Tuesday.

Police in Gwinnett County say this man took off with a car during a test drive on May 27, 2021. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked by police to please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

