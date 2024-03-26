Car catches fire in Sandy Springs elementary school parking lot

article

Firefighters quickly put out a car fire at a Sandy Springs elementary school early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 7:15 a.m. at Woodland Elementary on Spalding Drive.

Sandy Springs fire crews and police officers quickly responded and put the fire out without it spreading to other vehicles in the parking lot.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

Officials have not shared any details about a possible cause of the blaze.