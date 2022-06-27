Law enforcement search for armed suspect who fled Downtown Atlanta traffic stop, crashed into pole

article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in a search for an armed suspect after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon in Downtown Atlanta.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for a man in his later 20s or early 30s, wearing a red shirt, tan shorts and black boots. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.

The sheriff's office said a deputy on traffic enforcement saw someone driving a gray Hyundai Elantra erratically and almost hit a pedestrian. When the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver crashed into a pole near the intersection of Forsyth and Walton streets near the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Deputies allegedly saw a handgun as the suspect ran and tried to get into a federal building.

Law enforcement last saw the man running toward Woodruff Park.

Investigators are using surveillance video from nearby buildings to locate the suspect.

Georgia State University Police, Homeland Security, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Fulton County Marshal’s Office are assisting in the search. Georgia State police said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

