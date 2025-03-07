Multi-car crash shuts down I-75/85 SB in Midtown Atlanta

article

A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 in Midtown Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on the Downtown Connector near the exit to North Avenue.

What we know:

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

All southbound lanes are closed between exits 250 and 249D as crews work to remove the vehicles and clean up the scene.

Traffic that's stuck on the interstate is being rerouted through the entrance ramp from 10th Street.

What you can do:

Drivers should prepare for delays and try Northside Drive, Piedmont Road, or Interstate 285 as alternate routes.