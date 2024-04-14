Car catches on fire at Riverdale AutoZone
A car caught on fire outside an AutoZone Auto Parts in Riverdale on April 14, 2024.
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Riverdale Fire worked to put out a car that went up in flames outside an AutoZone Auto Parts on Sunday.
It happened at 6442 GA-85 in Riverdale.
There were no injuries reported, and the fire was stopped before it could spread to the business.
Traffic in the area was to be expected as the vehicle was removed from the property.