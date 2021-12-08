Car break-in suspect flees from police, spotted behind Chamblee homes

Police in Chamblee have released images of a man wanted in connection to a series of car break-ins across metro Atlanta who fled from officers during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY POLICE SEARCH FOR CAR BREAK-IN SUSPECT

Chamblee police said they stopped a white Mercedes-Benz with a black roof around 7 p.m. along Peachtree Blvd. and Sexton Woods Drive. The driver darted out of the car and ran towards Sexton Woods. He was later spotted in the area of Keswick Drive skulking around resident’s backyards, police said.

Investigators shared a video and several photos of the man in at least one of those yards. Police said he was barefoot and wearing a white T-shirt with the number "23" on the back.

Police are not sure if the suspect is armed, but investigators said officers found several stolen firearms and other illegal substances in the car during a search. The car also came back as stolen.

ATLANTA CITY LEADER CALLS FOR STIFFER PENALTIES FOR CRIMES AGAINST SENIORS FOLLOWING CARJACKING

A passenger in the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken into custody. They were booked into the DeKalb County jail. Their name and charges have not been released.

Police said the suspect is also believed to have fled from several other law enforcement agencies prior to this incident.

Anyone with information on the case or may recognize the man is asked to call Lt. Freeman at 470-395-2459 or call 911.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE