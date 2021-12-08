Atlanta city leader calls for stiffer penalties for crimes against seniors following carjacking

An Atlanta city leader says crimes committed against those who are most vulnerable, such as seniors, should carry stiffer penalties for the offenders.

A member of the Atlanta City Council suggested after viewing a FOX 5 story about a north Atlanta woman who was carjacked and then hit by the thief with the stolen vehicle on his way out of a senior housing complex.

"She was literally struck with her own car," said an outraged Bond. "She could have been murdered at the scene."

The resident did not suffer any broken bones but "I am hurting from head to toe," she said in a phone interview.

POLICE ACCUSE WOMAN OF STEALING MORE THAN $60,000 FROM ELDERLY RELATIVE

There is surveillance footage from the complex in northwest Atlanta showing the vehicle being driven out the complex.

Neighbors told police the thief had been lurking on a bench for nearly an hour before pouncing and stealing the resident's keys.

Bond notes there are laws on the books when specific groups are targeted. In January, Bond said, he will offer legislation asking state lawmakers to consider stiffer penalties for people who commit crimes against seniors.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____