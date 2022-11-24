Canton man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape, fentanyl overdose death

article

A 23-year-old Canton man will spend the next 25 years of his life in prison on charges of rape, assault, and fentanyl trafficking.

Earlier in August, 23-year-old Nicholas Brian Gosnell pled guilty to charges of rape, involuntary manslaughter, six counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking fentanyl, and aggravated assault/strangulation.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into Gosnell in July 2018 after investigators say the man gave a young female victim illegal drugs before raping her.

"The night the victim met this defendant, she had no idea what his intentions were. After giving her drugs, he took advantage of her intoxicated state. Witness statements described her level of intoxication as being to the point where she could not possibly consent. Physical evidence also determined that she tried to resist him," Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish said.

Investigators arrested Gosnell for rape following that investigation, but officials say he was released on bond despite objection from the state.

Two years later, the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad received information that Gosnell was selling drugs. An undercover investigation led to a search of his home, where deputies say they found oxycodone pills, fentanyl patches, other pills, and $28,000 in cash.

At the time of the search, deputies say they also examined Gosnell's cell phone, and found texts from 40-year-old John O'Connell. O'Connell had died a month prior after taking drugs containing fentanyl. While his death has originally been ruled as an accidental overdose, investigators then began considering it could be a homicide. They later found out that Gosnell had sold O'Connell fentanyl the night he overdosed.

"This defendant supplied fentanyl to drug addicts even though he was fully aware that fentanyl could be fatal and that addicts were vulnerable targets. His sole purpose of taking advantage of these individuals was to make money. And knowing the risk was death, he did it anyway," Frankish said.

Detectives say they also found evidence that Gosnell had strangled another man. According to court documents, Gosnell texted images of the assault and admitted the act of to acquaintances.

At his court hearing in August 2022, the young woman who had been raped by Gosnell confronted him for his actions, saying that he "left [her] in a place of darkness."

A superior court judge sentenced the Canton man to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. After his release, Gosnell will serve life on probation, and will be designated a sex offender.