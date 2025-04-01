Canton man convicted of rape after five-day trial in Cherokee County

article

Ryan Daniel Borden (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Ryan Daniel Borden was found guilty of rape by a Cherokee County jury after a five-day trial and three hours of deliberation. The trial included testimony from seven witnesses and 26 exhibits, such as forensic evidence and crime scene photographs. Borden's sentencing will be determined later by Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis.



A Cherokee County jury has found a Canton man guilty of rape following a five-day trial.

Ryan Daniel Borden, 29, was convicted on March 21 after jurors deliberated for three hours.

The backstory:

The case began on Nov. 6, 2021, when a woman told Canton police that Borden, an acquaintance, raped her in a Canton apartment early that morning. As part of the investigation, the victim underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam to collect physical evidence.

What we know:

Borden faced a single count of rape stemming from a 2021 assault.

The trial, held from March 17–21, included testimony from seven witnesses, including the 911 caller, law enforcement officers, a sexual assault nurse, and a forensic biologist from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Prosecutors also introduced 26 exhibits, including forensic evidence, jail phone calls, and photographs of the crime scene.

What's next:

Borden’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date by Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis.