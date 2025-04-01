Canton man convicted of rape after five-day trial in Cherokee County
Ryan Daniel Borden (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ga. - A Cherokee County jury has found a Canton man guilty of rape following a five-day trial.
Ryan Daniel Borden, 29, was convicted on March 21 after jurors deliberated for three hours.
The backstory:
The case began on Nov. 6, 2021, when a woman told Canton police that Borden, an acquaintance, raped her in a Canton apartment early that morning. As part of the investigation, the victim underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam to collect physical evidence.
What we know:
Borden faced a single count of rape stemming from a 2021 assault.
The trial, held from March 17–21, included testimony from seven witnesses, including the 911 caller, law enforcement officers, a sexual assault nurse, and a forensic biologist from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Prosecutors also introduced 26 exhibits, including forensic evidence, jail phone calls, and photographs of the crime scene.
What's next:
Borden’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date by Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis.
The Source: The Cherokee County District Attorney provided the details for this article. The mug shot of Ryan Daniel Borden was obtained from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.