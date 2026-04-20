Candidate for governor Jason Esteves hosting town hall in DeKalb

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The Brief Jason Esteves is hosting a town hall in DeKalb County focused on data center policies. The event is part of his "Health, Wealth and Opportunity Tour." The town hall starts at 6 p.m.



Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state senator Jason Esteves is hosting a town hall in DeKalb County Monday focused on data center policies.

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What we know:

The event is part of Esteves’ "Health, Wealth and Opportunity Tour," where he plans to take questions from the public about his approach to regulating and managing data centers.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the town hall will give residents a chance to voice their opinions and learn more about the candidate’s policy proposals.

What's next:

The town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.