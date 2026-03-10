Georgia's governor race set after qualifying period: Who's running

The Brief The field for Georgia’s next governor is officially locked in with 15 candidates vying to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp. The winner of the November election will oversee the state budget, lead the National Guard, and hold the power to fill high-level constitutional vacancies. Voters will head to the polls on May 19 for party nominations, with potential runoffs scheduled for June 7.



The field is set in the race to be Georgia's next governor. Currently, 15 people—including seven Democrats and eight Republicans—are in the running to be the state's next leader. Whoever wins the election in November will lead the state's National Guard and public safety office, and oversee the budget.

Georgia governor's race

Why you should care:

On top of leading the executive branch, the governor also gets to fill any vacancies in constitutionally required positions like Senator. The governor is also in charge of requesting investigations into elected state officials like sheriffs, something Gov. Brian Kemp has done multiple times in his tenure.

To be eligible for governor, a candidate must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen for 15 years, and a Georgia resident for at least six years. Ahead of the gubernatorial election in November, the candidates will face off for party nominations on May 19, with runoffs scheduled for June 7 should nobody hit the majority threshold. Several candidates' names probably sound familiar, with people on both sides of the aisle previously or currently holding prominent jobs in the state.

Below is a list of the candidates by party, in alphabetical order by first name since that is how the Secretary of State sorts them. You will also find a synopsis of their views and a link to their campaign websites.

Democrat gubernatorial candidates

What they're saying:

Amanda Duffy (Columbia County) – Occupation: Accountant

The website provided by the state didn't load and FOX 5 could not find another one for Duffy.

Derrick Jackson (Fayette County) – Occupation: State Rep.; Website: WWW.VOTEDERRICKJACKSON.ORG

According to his website, Jackson’s platform focuses on raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour, making the state more affordable through housing and childcare initiatives, and expanding Medicaid to ensure universal healthcare access.

Geoff Duncan (Fulton County) – Occupation: Consultant; Website: WWW.DUNCANFORGEORGIA.COM

Duncan’s platform centers on rejecting political extremism and "loving thy neighbor" while focusing on economic affordability by lowering the costs of childcare, healthcare, and housing for Georgia families, according to his campaign website.

Jason Esteves (Fulton County) – Occupation: Entrepreneur; Website: WWW.JASONESTEVES.COM

Esteves' website says he is running as a "new generation of leadership" focused on lowering the cost of living through affordable housing and childcare, expanding Medicaid to reduce healthcare premiums, and supporting small businesses across the state.

Keisha Lance Bottoms (Fulton County) – Occupation: Attorney; Website: KEISHAFORGOVERNOR.COM

Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms is running for governor to deliver for working families and provide "steady leadership," citing her experience as mayor.

Mike Thurmond (DeKalb County) – Occupation: Attorney; Website: MIKETHURMOND.COM

Positioning himself as a "turn-around expert," Thurmond’s campaign website focuses on helping Georgians rise out of poverty and addressing rising costs to make the state faster, stronger, safer, and more equitable.

Olu Brown (Fayette County) – Occupation: Business Owner; Website: OLUFORGA.COM

Brown’s campaign focuses on a "new vision for Georgia" that aims to improve quality of life through comprehensive reforms in healthcare, housing, transit, and education, according to his website.

Republican gubernatorial candidates

What they're saying:

Brad Raffensperger (Fulton County) – Occupation: Secretary of State; Website: BRADFORGEORGIA.COM

Raffensperger’s platform focuses on making Georgia safer by supporting law enforcement, providing economic relief through property tax reform, and bringing good-paying jobs to the state, his website says.

Burt Jones (Butts County) – Occupation: Lieutenant Governor; Website: BURTJONESFORGA.COM

According to his website, Jones prioritizes continued state income tax cuts, expanding school choice through the Georgia Promise Scholarship, and enhancing public safety by increasing funding for law enforcement and strengthening penalties for fentanyl trafficking.

Chris Carr (DeKalb County) – Occupation: Attorney General; Website: WWW.CARRFORGEORGIA.COM

Carr’s website shows his platform centers on "protecting lives, livelihoods, and liberties" by aggressively prosecuting gangs and human traffickers, supporting law enforcement, and fighting federal overreach from Washington.

Clarke Dean (Fulton County) – Occupation: Consultant; Website: WWW.CLARKDEANFORGA.COM

According to his website, Dean’s campaign focuses on leveraging his background as a business "outsider" to address the rising costs of housing and healthcare, while championing workforce development and education reform to ensure shared prosperity across Georgia.

Greg Kirkpatrick (Cherokee County) – Occupation: Entrepreneur

The Secretary of State's office didn't list a campaign website and FOX 5 could not find one when searching Google.

Ken Yasger (Chatham County) – Occupation: Army National Guard; Website: WWW.KENFORGEORGIA.COM

On his campaign website, Yasger says he is dedicated to eliminating the state income tax, legalizing and regulating marijuana and gambling, and reforming education by capping administrative salaries to increase teacher pay.

Rick Jackson (Forsyth County) – Occupation: CEO; Website: RICKJACKSON.COM

Jackson’s "action plan" emphasizes making Georgia more affordable by freezing college tuition and property taxes, banning "woke" ideology and DEI programs in government, and strengthening support for children in the foster care system, according to his campaign website.

Thomas E. Williams (Wilkinson County) – Occupation: Retired; Website: TOMWILLIAMSFORGA.COM

Williams’s platform centers on "protecting freedom" by ensuring election integrity, opposing vaccine and mask mandates, and defending women’s sports and private spaces from biological males, his website said.

Georgia voter registration deadline

What you can do:

To vote in the primary, you must be registered to vote by April 20.