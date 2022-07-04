Campers shot by allegedly reckless driver in park, officials say

Three people were shot at a Floyd County campground with children nearby.

Officials said it happened Sunday night at the Lock and Dam Park Campground. A witness said the violence started with an argument about speeding.

People who saw gunfire said a man in a car drove by trailers and another person stopped him to tell him to slow down. The driver got out with a gun and started shooting with more than a dozen kids nearby.

The campground is near the Coosa River. A woman, who asked us not to identify her for safety concerns, said her husband was on of the three people shot.

The woman said her husband wasn't a part of the argument and was shot in the shoulder.

"He asked, 'Is everything OK?" and about that time is when the shots went off," she said.

Police said after campers stopped the driver for speeding he fired four shots.

All three victims are expected to survive.

Floyd County law enforcement described the alleged shooter as a "middle-aged, slender black male driving a gray car."

Report information to investigators by calling 706-314-0915.