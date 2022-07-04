Police: Driver found shot in Rome car crash, murder suspect identified

article

Police are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a driver Sunday afternoon in Rome, Georgia.

Officials say at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, a Rome 911 operator began receiving calls about a vehicle accident on Tolbert Street. Other callers reported that the driver had been shot.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Rome resident Derricus Whatley shot in the car.

Medics rushed Whatley to a nearby hospital, but he was not able to survive.

In their investigation, detectives identified a suspect in the shooting as 20-year-old Stephano Green and filed a warrant for his arrest for murder.

Green remains on the run and police are not sure where he is.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.