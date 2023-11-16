Father gunned down in front of his kids at SW Atlanta gas station, family says

Police are searching for two people accused of gunning down a father at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Wednesday night.

Officers from Atlanta Police Zone 4 precinct say they heard gunfire around 10:30 p.m. coming from the Chevron on Campbellton Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. Sadly, he didn't survive his injuries.

Family members showed up at the scene, obviously upset over what happened. They call the shooting senseless and say the victim's young children were in the car when he was killed.

"I don't know if they were aware, but he did it in front of his kids," the victim's sister told FOX 5. "They will have to live with this, and his baby mother will have to live with this."

Detectives think the deadly shooting stemmed from a dispute that escalated into gunfire. They're now looking for two suspects, who they believe were last seen in a blue Jeep Compass.

Investigators say it's too early to know if the victim knew his killers.

At this time, officers haven't released the identity of the victim.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.