2 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called out shortly after 3 p.m. to a strip mall on the corner of Campbellton Road and Dodson Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and another person with cuts from flying glass.

Both victims were speaking to medics as they were being evaluated at the scene.

Their names have not been released.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.