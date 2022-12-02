Owner of Atlanta's Cameli's pizza says the restaurant is closing

A beloved Atlanta pizza joint will close its doors next week.

Cameli's has been in Atlanta since 1996, but it will shut down on Dec. 11. The 26-year-old restaurant said the last three years took a toll on the business.

"We'd like to thank all of our incredible customers that weren't afraid to visit our Ponce location back in the day," a Facebook post from owner George Cameil said.

The restaurant encouraged people to have at least one more drink or slice at the restaurant before it closes for good. You can order takeout or deliver on ChowNow or camelispizza.com.

Cameli asked for customers to be patient and leave the small staff a "fat tip," while they're waiting.