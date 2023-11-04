Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson Jr. hosting 'Catching Dreams' fundraiser in Atlanta

Calvin "Megatron" Johnson Jr., 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL former wide receiver of the Detroit Lions, is bringing the Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation's "Catching Dreams" fundraiser to Atlanta on Nov. 18.

This black-tie event will feature Sports Reporter and Broadcaster Samuel Crenshaw as Master of Ceremonies, NFL ProFootball Hall of Famer, Calvin Megatron Johnson Jr., and a host of other celebrities, impactful speakers such as Pancreatic Surgeon Martin MaKary, General Surgeon Specialist Wali’ Johnson, and Rev. Reginald Newman, CJJRF Scholars’ Round Table, live entertainment, photos, auction items, vendors, food, and drinks.

Johnson, who is a College Park native and former player for Georgia Tech, joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the fundraiser. Watch above.

General admission to the event is $125. There are also patron and sponsorships available starting at $500. Click here for more information.