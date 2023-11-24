Calvary Children's Home Christmas tree lot in Cobb benefiting children in need

While many spent Black Friday searching for deals, for others it's the day to start searching for their Christmas tree.

Picking out that perfect tree can be difficult.

"When you have four really opinionated kids it's really tough!" said Jay Taylor, who was out with his family looking for a tree.

But for Jay Taylor and his family, choosing to buy their tree from the Calvary Children's Home tree lot was an easy decision.

"We live in the community, and we know what Calvary does for kids," said Taylor.

The Calvary Children's Home in Powder Springs is for kids who, for one reason or another, can no longer live with their parents.

"When families struggle sometimes and run into some difficult situations, it provides a place where brothers and sisters don't have to be separated. We provide counseling, tutoring, local and Christian school and all the activities in between," said Allen Young of Calvary Children's Home.

Calvary Children's Home has been selling trees for 18 years. Last year they sold close to 1,000 trees. It's one of the biggest fundraisers.

Volunteers from the community chip in, and the children who live on campus put in full days' work on the tree lot.

"They're bonding with the community, and they know the proceeds eventually go back to them, so they like to have a part in it," said Young.

There are a lot of repeat customers who come to support the children's home.

"I always come over here to get my tree, and it's always the day after thanksgiving," said Troy Harmon.

In addition to the support, families can typically find that perfect tree that everyone can agree on.

"We've settled on this one, so yes, it's fat and tall, so it does fit all the requirements," said Taylor.

The address for the Calvary Children's Home is 1430 Lost Mountain Road in Powder Springs. The tree lot is open from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.