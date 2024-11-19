article

A former Calhoun County jailer is in custody facing accusations that he sexually assaulted inmates while on duty.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 60-year-old Steven Williams on Nov. 15.

Officials say they began their investigation into Williams on Oct. 7 after the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office requested agents look into a complaint of sexual assault.

During their investigation, the GBI says it found "numerous complaints" from inmates made against Williams while he was employed at the Calhoun County Jail.

The GBI charged Williams with rape, two counts of aggravated sodomy, one count of sexual battery, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee.

Williams is currently booked at the Mitchell County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. The GBI is asking anyone who may have information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Office at (229) 849-2555, the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the tip line at 1-800-597-8477.