Cache of guns, drugs found inside car stopped for speeding, Roswell police say

What started as a traffic stop for speeding turned into much more. Roswell Police confiscated guns and drugs and now two people are in jail facing serious charges.

A Chevy Impala zipping through a 45 mph stretch of Highway 140 caught the attention of a Roswell Police officer early Thursday morning. When the officer caught up with the driver at the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and River Exchange Drive, he knew he had to take a closer look at what was in the car.

"On their initial contact with the driver, they could spell marijuana coming from the vehicle," said Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo.

The officer reported there was an open bottle of tequila. Upon further inspection, he says he found a whole lot more.

"There were six guns located inside the vehicle. One was an AR-15 style rifle and five handguns, and one had already been reported stolen out of the city of Alpharetta," said Officer Lupo.

Plenty of guns and a plethora of drugs.

"There was cocaine, Xanax, MDMA, prescription medications, marijuana," said Officer Lupo.

The driver, 33-year old Terry Roberson from Decatur and his 23-year old passenger, Amaya Brown from Jonesboro, were both arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The list of charges against them is long.

"They’ve been charged with Trafficking in several narcotics, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and any time you have drugs and guns mixing that is a terrible combination, so we’re very thankful those are now in our evidence bay and not on the street," said Officer Lupo.

Police say this is just another reminder that their officers have to be ready for anything at all times.

"There is no routine stop and we are always prepared for any eventuality," said Officer Lupo.