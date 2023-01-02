Cache of guns, ammo, and drugs found during NYE call, Atlanta police say

A shots fired call on New Year's Eve led to a major bust for the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. to the area of Rebel Forrest Drive and Redford Drive in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the officer heard gunshots and saw up to 20 armed people near the intersection. Most scattered when they saw the officer.

Officers did a search of the area, but did not find the suspect. Police say they did find hundreds of spent shell casings on the ground. Police say they also found a cache of drugs and weapons.

Video released by the department shows 16 firearms officers confiscated including three that were reported stolen.

Body cam video from the officers also shows the suspects’ vehicles left abandoned. Police say they obtained search warrants and towed the vehicles away.

In addition to the weapons and ammunition, police say officers found 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators are continuing to determine the identities of those at the scene. Police say charges are likely.