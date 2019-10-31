Butts County sheriff steps up patrols following federal ruling

Deputies in Butts County are spending Halloween evening protecting trick-or-treaters and keeping a close eye on registered sex offenders.

Sheriff Gary Long promised a full-scale patrol following a federal ruling barring deputies from putting warning signs in the yards of three sex offenders.

The three men sued the department, claiming the signs violated their First Amendment rights.

Sheriff Long said he will continue to fight for the safety of children, but there wasn't enough time to appeal the ruling before Halloween.

