Multi-county crime ring dismantled: Heavy equipment theft uncovered across metro Atlanta

Investigators in Butts County say they have dismantled a multi-county crime ring accused of stealing and transporting heavy construction equipment across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The case began after equipment was reported stolen from a construction site in Jenkinsburg. Investigators reviewed hours of surveillance video and spotted a suspect vehicle, a rental truck from Home Depot. Working with Home Depot’s corporate security team, deputies traced the vehicle to its renter and identified several people believed to be involved.

Further evidence tied the truck to thefts at other sites, including the new Publix construction project on Highway 42 in Locust Grove.

A search warrant in Newton County led to the arrest of Eric Cole, along with the recovery of the rental truck and trailer used in the thefts. Deputies later executed another warrant in Cobb County, where they found a stolen tractor from Butts County and additional evidence tied to the criminal operation.

What they're saying:

"This investigation stands as a testament to the relentless dedication of our investigators and our unwavering commitment to protecting property and holding organized criminals accountable," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "No matter how far they travel or how sophisticated their operations may be, we will follow the evidence and ensure justice is served for the victims."

What's next:

Authorities say three suspects were identified. Reginald Bramber and Eric Cole are in custody, while Kory Roland remains wanted.

All three face charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, along with theft by taking, criminal attempt to commit theft, and conspiracy to commit theft.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.