Butts County man drowns in lake while tubing

article

This was a "very sad a tragic" weekend for Butts County residents when a man drowned in a lake during a tubing accident Saturday, according to WGXA-TV.

The Butts County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office rushed to Kersey Bridge to try to rescue the victim who was later identified as Torey Antonio Domineck.

Sheriff Gary Long told WGXA that Domineck was out on Jackson Lake with friends when he fell off his tube. The 48-year-old wasn't wearing a life jacket.

A dive team recovered his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Butts County Fire Department)

"Keep Torey's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in this most difficult time and I pray God will bring them peace and comfort," the sheriff asked of his community.

The sheriff noted this is a very busy time of year for the lake and urged members of the community to practice safety in and around the water.

"If you are going to be in the water please make sure you have a life jacket on," Long said. "Think before you enter the water and stay safe while you enjoy our lake."

(Credit: Butts County Fire Department)

The sheriff said he and his staff would be patrolling Jackson Lake with the Department of Natural Resources to enforce State boating laws and safety for the foreseeable future.

WGXA News contributed to this report