Butterflies bring a 'magical' experience to Dunwoody Nature Center

You marvel at their intricate wing designs and vibrant colors, but how much do you really know about butterflies?

This weekend, staffers at the Dunwoody Nature Center will spread the word about the beloved insects at The Butterfly Experience 2022, which soars through the center from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. The annual event is a celebration of the fluttering creatures, and features butterfly tents set up throughout the center’s grounds in which visitors can see the winged beauties in a whole new way.

This year’s Butterfly Experience launches Friday evening with a "Butterflies & Brews" event, which organizers say involves a picnic dinner and drinks, artisan market, and live musicians. Then, the main event takes over on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring educational programs, arts and crafts, and even live performances from Clarence H. Pearsall III, otherwise known as C. Magic! If you’ve never seen the firefighter-turned-magician in person, trust us -- he’ll have your head spinning faster than a butterfly flaps its wings!

The Dunwoody Nature Center is located at 5343 Roberts Drive; for more information on The Butterfly Experience 2022 or to buy tickets (available in 20-minute time slots through the weekend), click here. And click the video player to check out "magical" morning among the butterflies!