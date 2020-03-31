Business is bubbling for Athens soap company

We've all heard it over and over again from health experts: washing your hands is one of the best defenses against COVID-19. One area business is seeing increased interest as so many of us are spending more time in front of the sink.

"We're getting more online orders and more interest in a local supply also of where you can get your soap and other cleansing products," said Normal Soap Company co-owner Jessica Cudnik.

Cudnik and Kevin Samples have run Normal Soap Company for about six years. Despite losing in-person opportunities to sell their products with the cancellations of farmer's markets and similar events, Cudnik says online sales have made up the gap. She's had repeat orders from past customers looking to stock up but is also hearing from new customers.

"I think there's this opportunity where people learning about what actually is already in their community that they can use as a resource," said Cudnik.

In addition to a variety of soaps, one product that's seen an uptick in interest is their "Cold Process 101 Soap Making Kit," a do-it-yourself option for people to make soap at home. Cudnik says anyone can do it, though stresses safety, since you're working with chemicals, specifically lye.

"Protective equipment such as glasses, gloves, covering" are a must, she said.

Another important safety note, while the process calls for the use of several kitchen tools like an immersion blender, once that tool is used for making soap, it is not safe to use in preparing food.

"Once it's for soap-making, it must stay for soap-making," said Cudnik.

In addition to a fragrant finished product, Cudnik hopes there may also be a renewed appreciation for what already exists close by.

"Anytime you appreciate those that do and make, building that awareness of the community of artists you have, makers and doers, is all the more valuable part of learning this process," she said.

If you're interested in learning more, you can find more information on Normal Soap Company's website, or on one of their social media channels.

