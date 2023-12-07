2 adults, 2 students hospitalized in wreck involving school bus on Covington Highway

Two drivers and two students have been taken to the hospital after a serious crash involving a school bus on a major DeKalb County road.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at Covington Highway and Lamar Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found an SUV that had driven into the back of a school bus - trapping the driver inside.

First responders were able to free the trapped driver. As of the last report, medics had taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in crucial condition.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County School System tells FOX 5 that two students who went to Peachtree Elementary School and Bethune Elementary School were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver and students were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, but officials say they do not believe the three have serious injuries.

The crash shut down multiple lanes on Covington Highway for nearly two hours. The road has since been reopened.