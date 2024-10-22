I-285 reopened after tractor-trailer fire in Dunwoody

article

A burning semi-truck shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 285 in Dunwoody.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road.

Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the flames. At around 6:10 a.m., the truck was moved to the side of the road and the interstate was reopened.

Officials have not shared details of what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Drivers should expect delays and try Interstate 85 inside the Perimeter as an alternate route.

