Burglary suspect who eluded police as officer got struck by train in custody

Published 
Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Polk County arrested a burglary suspect who was running from a police officer when that officer was hit by a train.

According to authorities, on January 7, the officer was chasing 18-year-old Jayden Moats, who was wanted in a burglary at a home on College Street.

Moates reportedly ran to a getaway car while officer Andy Anderson went after him but was clipped by a train.

Officer Andy Anderson (Polk County Police Department)

Officer Anderson was left with a number of broken bones but is now recovering.

Moates had been on the run until deputies caught up with him Monday.

