Burglary in Guy Fawkes mask wanted for breaking into food mart, stealing cash

Deputies are searching for the person responsible for an early morning burglary at a Haralson County food mart.

The person wasn’t even in the store for a minute. Surveillance video caught the crook on camera around 3:55 p.m. breaking into the Blessed Food Mart located at 3667 Rockmart Road.

(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators released two images of person who appeared to be wearing a Guy Fawkes mask. The burglar also was wearing a dark or black hoodie with the words "Champion" across the front in big capital letters from shoulder to shoulder.

(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. Tipsters can submit anonymous tips through its website.