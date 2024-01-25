An Olympic bobsledder rushed home from a trip because his home security cameras showed the moments leading up to a thief ransacking his apartment. The burglar made off with all his Olympic memorabilia, priceless Samurai swords from his grandmother, and thousands of dollars’ worth of television and game equipment.

"I've wanted to be on the Olympic team since the Olympics came to Atlanta in 1996. I promised my grandparents I'd make a team one day," Chris Kinney said.

Kinney competed in the 2018 South Korean Olympics and knows just how much those little mementos mean once a dream is fulfilled.

"My entire Olympic kit, opening and closing jackets, press jackets, all bobsled gear, anything with Olympic rings on them were all taken," he said.

Kinney says he was working with the paralympic team on a project in Florida when something told him to check his home security cameras.

Normally, the notifications show his rambunctious dogs, but not Tuesday.

"I noticed where it shuts off and I see the video of the guy," he said.

Crystal-clear surveillance video shows a man walking right into the camera's view and turning it off.

"I went into panic mode," he said. "I couldn't call 911 from Florida, so I had to figure that out."

Kinney left Florida immediately to return to Roswell and find someone had made off with everything he's worked for.

"I had Samurai swords that are older than me. A camera, TV, game console," he said. "Bedding from a small Japanese village. I haven't even been able to do an inventory of what was taken in the bedroom or guest room."

Even his car keys were gone. So, Kinney says he had the car itself towed to ensure thieves wouldn't come back for more.

He filed a report with Roswell police, who say they're following leads, but for now it's a waiting game that doesn't guarantee a win.

"The memories that come with Olympic gear-- those are invaluable to me. Even heirlooms from my grandmother. I want them back. Those are priceless for me," he said.

Kinney says he's considering a new place to stay, as his apartment is situated in the back of the complex and only someone who knew the layout would know how to get into his space.

If you recognize the man in the video and photo, give Roswell police a call.