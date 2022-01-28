Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen brings taste of New Orleans to Roswell

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

It’s the unofficial slogan for Mardi Gras, which is just around the corner, but let’s face it, ‘Letting the Good Times Roll’ could also be considered the mantra for #BurgersWithBuck. Case in point, the good time we had at Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen with owner and chef Marc Wegman.

Of course, they serve all the classic Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya, and a variety Po’ Boys, but it’s that no so classic Louisiana dish, but made with a New Orleans flare that caught our eye, and our taste buds.

The Bayou Po’ Boy Burger starts with Leidenheimer French bread brought in fresh from the Big Easy, and that is a great way to start. The patty comes from Brasstown Beef and is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and of course, their special sauce.

If you loved Adele’s on Canton, then you will certainly feel the same way about Wegman’s, which occupies the same space and serves many of the same delicious menu items. When you check it out, make sure to tell Chef Marc Wegman that Burgers With Buck sent you.

For more information about Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.wegmansbayou.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

