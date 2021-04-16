Burgers with Buck visits Ocean & Acre

If you haven’t yet been to the, relatively new, 135-acre mixed-use development known as Halcyon (which is located just inside Forsyth County, but has an Alpharetta mailing address), #BurgersWithBuck recommends you check it out for yourself.

Sitting prominently near the front of the development is Ocean & Acre restaurant, and one of the first things you will notice about it is their expansive patio, especially as we are heading into that perfect outdoor dining time of year. Of course, one of the first things that we noticed … the Grass Fed Burger.

As the name implies, it begins with a large, grass-fed, Angus beef patty that is a blend of hanging tender, brisket, and chuck. It is topped with lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, but what really makes the Grass Fed Burger unique is the combination of chimichurri and smoked gouda. The two flavors work together to provide a very distinctive taste, so much so that it’s tough to be patient and wait for your next bite.

It’s good!

While there are a lot of great land and sea options from which to choose, you can’t go wrong with the Grass Fed Burger. More good news for us burger lovers, you’ll find it on both the brunch and main menus.

For more information about Ocean & Acre including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://oceanandacre.com. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

