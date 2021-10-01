Atlanta's Bistro Niko brings a Parisian burger to Peacthree

It’s like Paris on Peachtree.

For 12 years, Bistro Niko has been serving delicious French cuisine right in the heart of Buckhead. This week, #BurgersWithBuck was excited to get to catch up with the restaurant's namesake, Niko Karatassos, the president of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, and the acclaimed executive chef at Bistro Niko, Gary Donlich. While Bistro Niko is the go-to place in Atlanta for French classics like Coq Au Vin, remember this is #BWB. And while burgers are not necessarily a staple at French Brasseries along the Champs-Elysees, this week we are renaming the segment, #BurgersAvecBuck.

There are two on the menu at Bistro Niko, and both are served with Pommes Frites. The Le Grand Burger "Americain", which as the name implies, is more a traditional burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, and you can add your choice of gruyere, provolone, or blue cheese.

Now if France had an official burger, the Au Poivre Burger would likely be it. Quick French lesson … poivre means pepper. So the Au Poivre Burger patty has a seared peppercorn crust. It’s topped with mushrooms and gruyere cheese and served on a brioche bun with brandy pepper aioli. Now if you like to roll like #BurgersAvecBuck, then you might want to consider upgrading your Au Poivre Burger to the Le Gourmand Burger. What does that mean you ask? Simply this, atop the already well topped Au Poivre Burger, they add sautéed NY State Foie Gras. Yes, you read that right. Of course, #BAB opted for the Le Gourmand Burger, and we are glad we did, but we also know that Foie Gras might not be for everyone, so no judgment if you opt for the Au Poivre or the Le Grand "Americain". It’s hard to go wrong Bistro Niko.

For more information about Bistro Niko including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://buckheadrestaurants.com/restaurant/bistro-niko .

