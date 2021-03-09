Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Burger King gets backlash for International Women's Day tweet

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Burger King is apologizing for a tweet that was meant to highlight gender disparity in the restaurant industry.

The Twitter account for Burger King UK tweeted that "women belong in the kitchen" on International Women's Day.

That was followed by another tweet saying "If they want to, of course. Yet only 20 percent of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

Despite the good intentions, many people only saw the first tweet and gave it harsh criticism.

The chain deleted the tweet saying that it "will do better next time."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.