Burger King gets backlash for International Women's Day tweet

Burger King is apologizing for a tweet that was meant to highlight gender disparity in the restaurant industry.

The Twitter account for Burger King UK tweeted that "women belong in the kitchen" on International Women's Day.

That was followed by another tweet saying "If they want to, of course. Yet only 20 percent of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

Despite the good intentions, many people only saw the first tweet and gave it harsh criticism.

The chain deleted the tweet saying that it "will do better next time."

