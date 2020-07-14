Bulldogs Football reminds fans to wear a mask as SEC questions fall sports

The Georgia Bulldogs' football program changed their logo on their Twitter account to a Dawg in Mask Tuesday. The move underscores recent discussions among sports officials about the upcoming fall season and if it will progress despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, the SEC allowed for hands-on coaching and the 14-team league met to take the temperature of football this fall.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey came from the meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, with a sense the overall coronavirus situation “must improve” for football to happen this fall.

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said Monday in a statement issued through the SEC office. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”

The SEC has taken steps since the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament in March to allow for social distancing in sports. Monday's meeting set the groundwork for a future thumbs up or thumbs down on a fall sports season and provided the start for a framework on how that season might look.

The conference also announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least Aug. 31. The conference says the decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.