Buckhead's vagrant issue more than a nuisance, residents say

New video shows people experiencing homelessness sleeping in the hallways of an upscale Atlanta apartment building.

Rend in the building starts at $1,700.

The residents asked city leaders to close a homeless encampment that surrounded the luxury apartments in Buckhead.

The city says there are 600 to 700 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in the city.

The city also says it has closed 10 tent cities since last fall.

