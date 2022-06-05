'Buckhead Shore' trailer shows sneak peek of MTV's 'Jersey Shore' spinoff

article

An upcoming show on MTV puts a southern spin on one of the network's most successful shows.

The cable channel's new "Buckhead Shore" will follow the social lives of a group of friends at their summer getaway on Lake Lanier.

A trailer for the show dropped on June 2. The show debuts on June 23 and promises plenty of drama.

The group of friends travels to Lake Lanier to escape their hectic lives, sparking drama between friends and exes.

Advertisement

Jersey Shore debuted on MTV in 2009. Its popularity has since led to several spinoffs: "Floribama Shore" and "Jersey Shore Family Vacation". The original "Jersey Shore" series is still MTV’s highest rated series ever.