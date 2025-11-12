Buckhead residents demand action after repeat car break-ins at luxury apartment complex

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating repeated car break-ins at the gated MAA Brookwood Apartments in Buckhead. Residents say the suspect appears to target women and has struck the same garage multiple times in recent days. Tenants are demanding stronger security after surveillance video captured a man inside the gated parking deck.



Dozens of residents at a luxury Buckhead apartment complex say they’re fed up after another round of car break-ins shattered their sense of safety.

What we know:

Tenants at MAA Brookwood Apartments, just off Peachtree Road, woke up Wednesday to find busted windows and broken glass littering the gated parking garage

Surveillance video from one of the victims’ vehicles appears to show a man inside the gated deck.

. Atlanta police are now investigating what many describe as a recurring crime problem at the property.

What they're saying:

Atlanta police have not announced any arrests, and residents say they want the complex to act quickly before more vehicles are targeted again.

"It doesn’t feel safe, especially as a female," said Brianna Davis, one of the victims. "If I would’ve walked out while he was doing it, anything could’ve happened."

Davis said the same parking deck was hit just days earlier. "From there, we went up a level and it was seven cars on the next level," she said. "Then people were already standing outside their cars."

Another resident, Arielle King, believes the suspect is targeting women. "I don’t feel safe. It seems like they are targeting women. Every car had a car seat in it, purses," she said.

Residents say despite having cameras, coded gates, and access cards, the break-ins keep happening.

"They are not going to compensate us for our windshields," one resident said. "They are talking about new cameras, but if he’s coming every six days, help is not going to be quick enough for us."

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the suspect seen on video has been identified or located.

It’s also unclear how the intruder gained access to the gated garage or whether similar crimes have been reported nearby.

Residents say they are still waiting to hear what additional security steps the apartment management plans to take.