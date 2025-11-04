$82M Lenox Boardwalk project to transform Buckhead for cyclists, pedestirans

The Brief The $82 million Lenox Boardwalk project aims to make Buckhead more walkable and bikeable. The multi-agency venture will add an urban park, pedestrian boardwalk, and elevated bridge over Georgia 400. Construction pauses during the FIFA World Cup, with full project completion expected by 2029.



One of the most congested areas in the City of Atlanta is getting a major pedestrian and cyclist facelift. The $82 million project will transform how people move around the Buckhead shopping district.

What we know:

Visitors to Lenox Square Mall have likely noticed the orange and white construction barriers surrounding the area. Atlanta officials say the city is making progress on what will be called the Lenox Boardwalk, a major pedestrian and cyclist improvement project in Buckhead.

The goal is to make Buckhead more walkable and bikeable.

The multi-million-dollar joint venture involves the City of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, the federal government, and MARTA. The project is twofold: to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety while connecting Buckhead’s premier shopping district. City leaders are excited.

What they're saying:

"This is going to enhance safety for cyclists and for those who are using that lower motor transportation in Buckhead because, as we all know, no matter what time you transfer, Buckhead is packed with cars. And so this, hopefully, will allow the residents in the area and those who were using public transportation or cycling. They have greater access and greater safety in the Lenox Area," At Large District 3 Councilman Michael Julian Bond exclaimed.

What's next:

Section 1 will include an urban linear park and is expected to be finished by the end of November. Section 2 will feature the enhanced pedestrian boardwalk between Peachtree Road and Phipps Boulevard on the Phipps Plaza side of Peachtree Road. The final Section 3 includes a one-of-a-kind, futuristic elevated pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Georgia 400 and is expected to ease some of the area’s traffic congestion.

Buckhead CID leaders say no construction will take place during the FIFA World Cup, but the entire project is expected to be completed by 2029.