Buckhead grandmother’s killer pleads guilty, sentenced to 2022 deadly stabbing

The Brief Antonio Brown pleaded guilty to killing Eleanor Bowles just as his murder trial was set to begin. Evidence included DNA on the weapon and video of Brown driving away in Bowles’ vehicle. A judge imposed two life sentences with parole eligibility in about 60 years.



A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old grandmother to death in her Buckhead townhome community three years ago pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon. A judge sentenced him to two life terms with the possibility of parole.

Antonio Brown sentenced to life

What we know:

Antonio Brown entered a non-negotiated plea in the killing of Eleanor Bowles, whose body was found in the garage of her Paces West Terrace residence on Dec. 10, 2022. The case drew national attention, and two days before the third anniversary of her death, her family saw the case come to a close as the 26-year-old pleaded guilty just as his trial was set to begin.

Prosecutors said Brown faced a dozen charges, including murder, armed robbery and burglary. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said they were preparing to begin jury selection when Brown opted for a non-negotiated plea, giving the judge full authority over his sentence. Investigators said the evidence against him was strong, including DNA on the murder weapon and video showing him driving away from the scene in Bowles’ vehicle.

A Fulton County judge sentenced Brown to two consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole at the age of 86. Brown apologized to the family in court.

Buckhead grandmother murder reaction

What they're saying:

Bowles’ son, Michael Bowles, discovered her body and spoke in court about the impact of her loss.

"That moment completely turned my life upside down," he said. Later, he reflected on what he learned about the attack, saying, "Somehow my brain didn't process the extent of her wounds, which I've come to understand were actually unbelievably brutal."

Prosecutors said Bowles had been stabbed more than a dozen times.

"Medical examiner would testify that Eleanor fought, Eleanor fought the person that tried to keep her from being able to have that Christmas, that she was doing the shopping for," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Sperry.

Prosecutors also said Brown robbed a liquor store just before the murder. His defense attorney told the judge Brown struggles with mental-health and substance-abuse issues.

"We do believe there are some mental as well as substance abuse issues that affect Mr. Brown," defense attorney Eric Johnson said.

Before sentencing, Brown addressed the family directly.

"I just want to apologize. I don’t think anyone should have to go through what happened to her," he said.

The death of Eleanor Bowles

The backstory:

Brown was previously indicted on 12 charges, including felony murder, armed robbery, and burglary. Police arrested Brown less than 24 hours after releasing surveillance images showing a person of interest dressed in black entering the gated community. At the time, investigators also linked Brown to a liquor store robbery that occurred earlier that day on Northside Parkway.

The case had been delayed earlier this year when prosecutors submitted new information and sought a mental health evaluation for Brown. He initially pleaded not guilty, but altered his plea at the start of trial proceedings.

Bowles’ killing drew widespread public reaction, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens saying the violent attack "rocked the community." Bowles was remembered by her family as a compassionate and engaged mother, with her son previously telling reporters that he wanted her life—not her death—to define her legacy.

What's next:

The judge sentenced Brown to two life sentences with the possibility of parole, which could make him eligible for release in about 60 years.